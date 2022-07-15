Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Ice Cream Day is July 17 and Google Maps ratings just revealed South Carolina’s top 10 ice cream parlors.
When it comes to the amount of Google searches for ice cream, South Carolina ranks 16th out of the 50 states, according to Google.
We’re told the most searched local ice cream parlor in South Carolina is Off Track Ice Cream in Charleston, followed by a pair of Hilton Head spots: Hilton Head Ice Cream and Nonna Marie’s Gelato & Coffee Bar.
Here are the top 10 rated ice cream spots in South Carolina, according to Google reviews:
|Ice Cream Parlor
|City
|# Reviews
|Average Rating
|Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream
|Murrells Inlet
|148
|4.92
|Mama Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe
|Pendleton
|238
|4.92
|Houni’s Italian Ice
|Greenville
|179
|4.90
|Good Karma Ice Cream
|Easley
|447
|4.89
|Clare’s Creamery
|Greenville
|167
|4.84
|Ella’s Ice Cream
|North Myrtle Beach
|264
|4.83
|Meyer’s Ice Cream Parlor
|Surfside Beach
|1,894
|4.83
|‘55 Exchange
|Clemson
|290
|4.82
|Ice Cream Station
|Simpsonville
|1,265
|4.82
|N the Midst Ice Cream
|Seneca
|477
|4.80
MORE NEWS: ‘Moving in right direction’: Pastor John Gray hospitalized for over week now
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.