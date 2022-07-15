Advertisement

Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots

An ice cream sundae.
An ice cream sundae.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Jul. 15, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Ice Cream Day is July 17 and Google Maps ratings just revealed South Carolina’s top 10 ice cream parlors.

When it comes to the amount of Google searches for ice cream, South Carolina ranks 16th out of the 50 states, according to Google.

We’re told the most searched local ice cream parlor in South Carolina is Off Track Ice Cream in Charleston, followed by a pair of Hilton Head spots: Hilton Head Ice Cream and Nonna Marie’s Gelato & Coffee Bar.

Here are the top 10 rated ice cream spots in South Carolina, according to Google reviews:

Ice Cream ParlorCity# ReviewsAverage Rating
Stella’s Homemade Ice CreamMurrells Inlet1484.92
Mama Rae’s Ice Cream ShoppePendleton2384.92
Houni’s Italian IceGreenville1794.90
Good Karma Ice CreamEasley4474.89
Clare’s CreameryGreenville1674.84
Ella’s Ice CreamNorth Myrtle Beach2644.83
Meyer’s Ice Cream ParlorSurfside Beach1,8944.83
‘55 ExchangeClemson2904.82
Ice Cream StationSimpsonville1,2654.82
N the Midst Ice CreamSeneca4774.80

