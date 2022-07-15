Greenville Liberty inspiring the next generation of players, advances to semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Liberty soccer team is moving on to the next round and their success has a lasting impact on the next generation of athletes.

Two young girls, Surri and Emmy, watched from the front row as the team beat Long Island 2-0 on Wednesday night and advanced to the semifinals.

“It’s just like when they have a women’s team, they had a men’s team yeah. But then if you’re a girl and you like women’s soccer, you like to watch your own,” said Surri Rich. " I like how they did the Triumph and then they did the Liberty for all the girl players.

The Greenville Liberty is the women’s soccer team, while the Greenville Triumph is the men’s. Owner Joe Erwin says this was something they have always wanted to do.

“This was the dream. When we started Triumph four years ago, we said then, we really believe just as much in women’s athletics and girls,” said Erwin.

Other women were also happy to see this team succeeding and wished they had something like this when they were young.

“We didn’t have this growing up when I was around here and to see all these fans and all these girls,” said Bethany Morgan. “I mean you learn that women’s sports is something and it’s meant to be something and it’s something that’s been pushed to the side and now we’re getting to see it come to the front and it’s time.”

The Liberty will host South Georgia on Sunday at Triumph Stadium at 7 p.m. for the semifinals.

