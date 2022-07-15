Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson decommits from North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson, the No. 1 ranked recruit for the 2023 class, has de-committed from North Carolina.

He announced Thursday night on Twitter. Saying, “I have decided to de-commit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult and to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA.”

According to sources, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is expected to reclassify himself to the Class of 2022, forgoing his senior year of high school. A commitment to South Carolina is expected in the coming weeks.

As a junior at Ridge View High School, Jackson averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Earning him South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Jackson committed to the Tar Heels on April 27th. Selecting North Carolina over the G-League as well as South Carolina and Duke, among others.

