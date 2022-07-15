Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man last seen in Rutherford County

SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who went missing Thursday in the Spindale area.

Dylan Robert Bussom, 29, is described as six foot one and weighs 180 to 200 pounds. He has brown hair, a reddish brown beard, and blue eyes. Bussom was last seen wearing tan-colored pants, a dark-colored sweatshirt, brown shoes, and a gray beanie.

We’re told Bussom was driving a red hatchback car with Washington State plates. The car has a doughnut spare tire on the front driver’s side and the passenger’s side window is taped up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

