Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting in Spartanburg

Ricky Rector, 56
Ricky Rector, 56(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Spartanburg on Wednesday morning on Clinchfield Street, according to Spartanburg Police.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Clinchfield Street on July 13 and found a woman sitting on a bench in front of the building with a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Police say the woman tells officers that she returned home and got into an argument with her boyfriend, 56-year-old Ricky Rector, over food stamps. She told officers he wanted to sell her food stamps, but she did not tell him that she had any food stamps.

Police say the woman told them she then went outside to the porch and he followed her and shot her in her left leg. He then went back inside the house.

Rector was arrested and charged with attempted murder, police say.

