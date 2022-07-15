Advertisement

Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun...
While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun piggyback ride around the neighborhood.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia is being praised for the compassion and care he showed a lost child.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a call about a lost child. The boy was able to describe to officers where he came from and the name of his caregiver.

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a piggyback ride around the neighborhood.

The Savannah Police Department shared a photo of the two on Facebook, writing, “Thank you to Officer Lewis for keeping this child happy and smiling while they located his caregiver!”

Police found the boy’s caregiver, and he was safely returned.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As Elton John's "Aida" opens the 2022 Summer Series for Glow Lyric Theatre, the co-founders...
Glow Lyric Theatre spreads social awareness and justice through music
Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 13th Judicial Circuit
Upstate solicitor named in Planned Parenthood lawsuit
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Reports of rabid skunks are on the rise in southeastern Arizona
Dog exposed to rabid skunk in Pickens County, DHEC says