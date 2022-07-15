Advertisement

Officials investigating ‘major destruction’ to land around Lake Hartwell

Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is investigating three cases of “major destruction” to the land around Lake Hartwell.

According to officials, they have seen an “unprecedented” cases of property owners illegally removing trees and vegetation along the lake’s shore.

“With increases in lakefront property sales over the last year, some people attempt to ‘stage’ their property when selling by clearing trees on public land, to improve the view of the lake,” said Hartwell Natural Resource program manager Sandy Campbell. “Doing so is not only a violation of the Shoreline Management Plan and permit conditions, but it also has an environmental effect, impacting many facets of the reservoir.”

Trees and other vegetation around the lake protect against shoreline erosion and filter run-off from private property. Without them, contaminants can harm the water quality and wildlife.

Destroying public land at Lake Hartwell can lead to fines and revocation of shoreline use.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

