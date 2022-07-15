Pendleton Place turns garage into new, youth outreach center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville center for youth, in need, is expanding to a new building.

Since July 2019, Pendleton Place’s Youth Resource Center has addressed essential, life needs for youth ages 17-24, who are experiencing homelessness and have likely been affected by abuse, neglect, and trauma. The center provides immediate safety to homeless youth and offers basic needs like showers, laundry, food, assessments, housing coordination, case management, education, and job opportunities. That includes those with disabilities.

The center partnered with Class 48 of Leadership Greenville and the Chamber of Commerce to renovate a garage into a hangout space where youth can watch movies, play board games, connect, recharge, receive peer support, and participate in outreach programs. It’s called Dee’s Place,” in honor and memory of Dee, who had a heart for those who had no home.

They fundraised over $100,000 and broke ground in March. And staff had a lot of helping hands to make this happen.

Youth Resource Center Director Joshua Crocker says they were outgrowing their other space.

“The first year we started services, we saw about 60 youth that year,” Crocker said, “And we’re over double that, this past year, in our third year. And so, I’m not sure what to attribute the growth to. I don’t know if it’s a matter of more youth being on the streets, if it’s been compounded by the pandemic, or if it’s just a matter of the word getting out about who we are and what we do.”

One of their clients says:

Being homeless, female, and young, has been incredibly difficult. Being in a wheelchair, on top of that, has made it even harder. Finding my way in a world that doesn’t seem to be made for me is downright impossible sometimes. When I first came to Pendleton Place, I had no idea it would make such a big impact on my life. I have been able to get help with everything I need; everything from a shower, to long-term solutions--like getting on food stamps and finding housing. I am so, incredibly grateful to the staff at Pendleton Place for always being there and doing what they can to help me find my way

Crocker says he’s excited about the new possibilities for Dee’s Place. He says about half of their clients are street homeless and the other half are “couch surfing,” sleeping on friend’s couches--bouncing from one home to another.

“That main space is more focused on case management and access to basic needs. This is going to be a space where we can really focus on building relationships with our folks. That’s one of the most critical components of their long-term success.”

The main space can house about 16 people comfortably. They can house clients for up to 18 months. The center is at max capacity, serving around 120 people this fiscal year.

Pendleton Place needs toiletries and hygiene products, such as deodorant and toothpaste. If you’re interested in donating items, money, or your time, visit their website here, to learn more.

You can find the center at 1139 Pendleton Street.

