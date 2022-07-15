Police arrest Asheville man accused of sexual activity with child

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a year-long investigation, detectives arrested an Asheville man for sexual activity with a minor, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said Ralph Paul Maltry, Jr., 52, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child on July 10.

We’re told Maltry was arrested on July 11 and given a $30,000 secure bond and has since been released from jail.

The department said detectives are continuing to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

You can stop by the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, located at 35 Woodfin St., and speak to an investigator. You can also anonymously share information and text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

