Police searching for missing woman in Lake Lure area
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department is searching for a woman last seen on Saturday, July 9.
Police say 50-year-old Sarah LaBarre was last seen in Lake Lure in the morning hours. LaBarre is five-feet-five inches tall and could be traveling in a 2008 yellow Honda Fit.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact police at 828-625-4911.
