Police searching for missing woman in Lake Lure area

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department is searching for a woman last seen on Saturday, July 9.

Police say 50-year-old Sarah LaBarre was last seen in Lake Lure in the morning hours. LaBarre is five-feet-five inches tall and could be traveling in a 2008 yellow Honda Fit.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact police at 828-625-4911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.