SC man sentenced to 20 years for I-95 shooting rampage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina convicted of going on a shooting rampage along Interstate 95 will now spend the next two decades in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for charges including possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license.

Court documents and other information presented in court state Dangerfield drove north from his home in Goose Creek on I-95 in a pickup truck on Sept. 5, 2020. As he entered North Carolina through Robeson County, he began shooting at other vehicles on the road.

He continued north into Nash County where he fired at more moving vehicles on the interstate, causing damage to nine of them. An elderly woman was shot in the shoulder during the spree and was released from a hospital after being treated.

Another person was hurt after glass fragments entered their eyes, face, back and feet. They were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies in Nash, Northhampton and Halifax counties then all pursued Dangerfield on the interstate in a high-speed pursuit, exceeding speeds of 110 miles per hour. Dangerfield also drove in the middle of both lanes during the chase, forcing multiple vehicles off the road.

The pursuit ended when Dangerfield attempted to take an exit in Emporia, Virginia before colliding with an embankment and striking a guardrail, causing his truck to overturn.

The Virginia State Police secured Dangerfield and took him into custody, also noting that he was unresponsive at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bloodwork also confirmed Dangerfield’s blood-alcohol content was 0.265, more than three times the legal limit.

Law enforcement later received a Savage Arms Springfield 67H 12-gauge shotgun with a 13-inch barrel, eight 12-gauge shotgun shells, and nine spent 12-gauge shotgun shells.

ATF agents arrested Dangerfield on Sept. 9, 2020, on a criminal complaint. He was indicted by a federal grand jury later that month.

