SCHP: 2 suffered ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by truck

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were severely injured after a crash in Laurens County on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 76 near Raben Road.

Troopers say a Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 76 when two pedestrians, including a child, walking along the road were hit by the truck.

The two pedestrians suffered serious injuries, troopers say.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for one of the pedestrians, who is currently in the ICU.

SCHP is continuing to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.