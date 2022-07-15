SCHP: 2 suffered ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by truck
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were severely injured after a crash in Laurens County on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 76 near Raben Road.
Troopers say a Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 76 when two pedestrians, including a child, walking along the road were hit by the truck.
The two pedestrians suffered serious injuries, troopers say.
The family has started a GoFundMe page for one of the pedestrians, who is currently in the ICU.
SCHP is continuing to investigate this crash.
