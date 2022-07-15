Advertisement

Upstate solicitor named in Planned Parenthood lawsuit

Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 13th Judicial Circuit
Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 13th Judicial Circuit
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A solicitor in the Upstate is one of more than a dozen people named in a lawsuit filed by South Carolina abortion clinics.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic, which operate the only three abortion clinics in the state, have asked a trial court to block the Fetal Heartbeat Law, which was implemented after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

They are challenging the constitutionality of the state’s ban on abortions when a heartbeat can be detected, which is around six weeks into a pregnancy.

In addition to suing the state of South Carolina, the Attorney General, the director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control and others, the lawsuit names Walt Wilkins, who serves as solicitor for the 13th judicial circuit.

Since the Greenville Women’s Clinic operates in the city of Greenville, Wilkins has criminal enforcement authority for violations of the Fetal Heartbeat Law there.

Before the Fetal Heartbeat Law, the Greenville Women’s Clinic provided medication abortion up to 10 weeks and abortion by procedure up to 14 weeks, according to the lawsuit.

