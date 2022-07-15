Advertisement

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

Sharon Green recorded a black bear outside her home in Waynesville, NC.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property.

Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage and remove food sources like bird feeders and outdoor dog food.

Do not approach a black bear if you see one.

Police said to call law enforcement immediately if a bear is being aggressive or causing property damage.

Sharon Green captured a black bear on camera outside her home in Waynesville but said the animal just passed through quickly.

