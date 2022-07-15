Advertisement

Waynesville man charged with multiple child sex crimes

William Bobby Burnette
William Bobby Burnette(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man is facing more than a dozen charges connected to a child sex abuse investigation.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that 71-year-old William Bobby Burnette was arrested.

Burnette is charged with the following:

  • 5 counts - Statutory Rape of a Person Who is 15 Years of Age or Younger
  • 3 counts - Statutory Sexual Offense with a Person 15 Years of Age or Younger
  • 5 counts - Indecent Liberties with a Child
  • 3 counts - Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child

Deputies said he is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 828-452-6666.

