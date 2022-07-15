Woman charged with murder after Spartanburg County man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after a Spartanburg County man’s body was found, deputies said a woman initially named a person of interest in the case has been charged with murder.

Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his family on March 30. The 28-year-old’s body was later found in a shallow grave behind Evans Acres neighborhood.

Investigators interviewed Jessica Strachan, who was reportedly the last person to see Griffin. They wanted to interview her a second time, but said Strachan went to Florida without notice.

Jessica Strachan (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

She was charged with obstruction of justice in April after a search warrant was executed at her house.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday the ongoing investigation led to enough probable cause to charge Strachan with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants state Strachan stabbed Griffin to death.

She remains incarcerated after officials say she violated the condition of her home detention when she bonded out on the obstruction of justice charge.

