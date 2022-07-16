73-year-old dies after mower overturns in Walhalla

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said one person died on Saturday morning after a lawn mower overturned in Walhalla.

Officers said they responded to N. John Street at around 11:47 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the lawn mower had overturned and trapped the operator underneath.

According to officers, they worked with a neighbor to get the mower off him and performed CPR until Walhalla Fire Department and EMS arrived. Sadly, the 73-year-old died from the injuries he received.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Webster Bruce.

The coroner says Bruce was operating a zero-turn lawn mower while spraying his yard when it overturned after going down a slight grade. He was found face down beneath the lawn mower.

