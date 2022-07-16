Advertisement

74-year-old dies after mower overturns in Walhalla

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said one person died on Saturday morning after a lawn mower overturned in Walhalla.

Officers said they responded to N. John Street at around 11:47 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the lawnmower had overturned and trapped the operator underneath.

According to officers, they worked with a neighbor to get the mower off him and performed CPR until Walhalla Fire Department and EMS arrived. Sadly, the 73-year-old died from the injuries he received.

No other information about the victim was released.

