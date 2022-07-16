Church works to clean up garden for Upstate teacher killed in hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group from Seacoast church was at Mitchell Road Elementary on Saturday morning to clean up the garden spaces honoring Carli Soukup, The Upstate teacher tragically killed during a hit-and-run last summer.

The garden was first put together by community members in July of 2021. The group today worked to make sure it was cleaned up and ready for the school year!

Soukup was a 5th-grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary before her death in June 2021.

The school has honored her in multiple ways since then. Earlier this year, the school gave out the first ever “Soukup Spirit Award,” an honor given to a rising 5th grader who embodies her character traits most.

