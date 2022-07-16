Classic Summer weather continues into next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate, with low 60s in the mountains.

We end the weekend in similar fashion weatherwise. It will be warm and muggy with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms for Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but be on the lookout for lightning and thunder, and seek shelter if dark skies head your way. High temperatures will top out near 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. Sunday night the rain and storms taper off with lows near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

A stronger upper level disturbance heads our way on Monday, with an uptick in showers and storms. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 90 in the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. Monday night looks mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s, except mid 60s in the mountains.

The 90s return Tuesday and will last the rest of the week with afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mountains will be mid 80s. Lows at night will be in the 60s and 70s.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected the next few days.

