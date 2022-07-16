Deputies investigating after suspect sets house on fire twice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone tried to burn a home down twice last week.

The Sheriff’s Office released a video detailing the incident that you can watch at the top of this story. The video includes photos of the home and a photo of a car that could belong to the suspect. No other details about the fire were released.

Deputies said the investigation into the arson is underway, but they are still trying to figure out who set the fires. Anyone with information can give it anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC. You can also visit www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com.

