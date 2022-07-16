Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen Friday afternoon.
According to deputies, 15-year-old Sascha Blue was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Old Hwy. 414.
Blue is six-feet-tall, weighs 169 pounds with three right-ear piercings.
Deputies say he might have a skateboard with him.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.
