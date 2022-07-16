Advertisement

Driver dies after crashing into median barrier on I-26

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died following a crash along I-26 on Friday night.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-26 west at around 9:45 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along I-26 when they went off the right side of the road. They then overcorrected and crashed into the median barrier on the other side of the road.

Troopers released no other information about the driver. We will update this story as we learn more.

