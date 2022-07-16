Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Friday night’s drawing, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose to $530 million and topped half a billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Mega Millions Officials said the upcoming $530 million jackpot would be the eighth highest in contest history. Here is a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots to date, according to officials.

Amount Date $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 $656 million 3/30/2012 $648 million 12/17/2013 $543 million 7/24/2018 $536 million 7/8/2016 $533 million 3/30/2018 $530 million (est) 7/19/2022 $522 million 6/7/2019 $516 million 5/21//2021

The largest Mega Millions prize of all time was won in South Carolina in 2018.

According to officials, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing for the jackpot will be live on FOX Carolina on Tuesday, July 19, at 11:00 p.m.

You can participate by buying tickets at your local retailer or visiting Mega Millions for more information.

