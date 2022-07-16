Advertisement

Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion

Mega Millions logo
Mega Millions logo(SC Education Lottery)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Friday night’s drawing, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose to $530 million and topped half a billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Mega Millions Officials said the upcoming $530 million jackpot would be the eighth highest in contest history. Here is a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots to date, according to officials.

AmountDate
$1.537 billion10/23/2018
$1.050 billion1/22/2021
$656 million3/30/2012
$648 million12/17/2013
$543 million7/24/2018
$536 million7/8/2016
$533 million3/30/2018
$530 million (est)7/19/2022
$522 million6/7/2019
$516 million5/21//2021

The largest Mega Millions prize of all time was won in South Carolina in 2018.

According to officials, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing for the jackpot will be live on FOX Carolina on Tuesday, July 19, at 11:00 p.m.

You can participate by buying tickets at your local retailer or visiting Mega Millions for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Driver dies after crashing into median barrier on I-26
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
File Graphic
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in Asheville Friday night
Sascha Blue, 15
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.