Freedom ride, wreath-laying ceremony a part of tribute honoring John Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds joined the 2nd annual John Lewis Memorial Freedom Ride in Atlanta Saturday, honoring the late congressman John Lewis who passed away in July 2020.

The John Lewis Legacy Institute hosted the ride that promotes diversity, supports civil rights education and engages in service projects, including health awareness.

Founded in 2021, the John Lewis Legacy Institute works to build communities through initiatives around social justice, education equity, and health.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also held today for Lewis.

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity gathered at Rodney Cook Senior Park in Vine City to also honor the late congressman.

The fraternity tells CBS46 News they wanted to honor Lewis’ legacy and the service he did nationwide and continue the good trouble across the metro Atlanta area.

