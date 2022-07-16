Local Non-profit looks to rebuild after woodshop fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A non-profit is working on what’s next after a fire Wednesday afternoon. Soteria At Work assists those coming out of prison transitioning back into the workforce.

“I got a Facebook message that my building was on fire,” said Jerry Blassingame.

On the afternoon of the fire, Blassingame says his phone started ringing off the hook. Then he jumped in his car, and headed toward his non-profit

“When I turned the corner to look at the building, I saw that our woodshop was destroyed,” he said.

The woodshop, where hundreds of men and women got their fresh start, is left to ashes, caution tape and soot.

“I looked around the prison system and saw that there were other people like me, who had been in prison two or three times and could not find a job and then got out and could not, you know, find housing, and I’m like, I have gotten to do something for myself and for others,” Blassingame said about Soteria At Work.

With a vision and a support system, he founded the nonprofit 23 years ago after serving a 5-year prison sentence. The goal of Soteria is to help people with housing, employment, education and life skills after serving time.

“You know, these are people who society has kind of written off. But you know, God has, you know, made sure that we can give them a second chance” said Blassingame.

The woodshop was used for restoring old wood into reclaimed furniture. All proceeds go back to the organization’s programs. They just finished $100,000 of renovations in January.

“It’s like ‘yes, finally we can sit down and celebrate.’ and now this” said Blassingame.

The fire ruined equipment, tools and the learning space, but Blassingame says the work won’t stop.

“Sometimes we think you know, we complete a task, but it’s only the beginning,” he said.

Blassingame says they lost all their tools in the fire, but they do have a separate warehouse where the wood is stored. The plan is to rebuild and continue the current projects.

To learn more and lend a hand visit their website.

