MLB draft hopeful prepares for moment that could change his life forever

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 17, and for a Boiling Springs alum it means a long-awaited moment that could change his life forever.

“It’s out of my control at this point. There’s nothing I really can do but sit back and wait and see what happens.”

John Michael Faile has had every high and every low over the last year. Starting with the expectation of being selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

“I kind of went into the draft last year thinking, ‘100% I’m getting drafted.’ A bunch of people were telling me I was so I believed them and I just went and I think I was at such a high and it brought me back to a low.”

Faile picked himself up, registered for classes, and returned to North Greenville University for his redshirt junior year.

“I’m getting carried off the field and all the emotions are just rushing through me at that moment. The worst possible scenarios going through my head,” said Faile.

He’d end up with a meniscus tear and some damage to his ACL. After consulting with doctors he underwent surgery about two weeks later, but even that wouldn’t go as planned.

Faile had opted to have doctors operate on his meniscus but when it came time, they realized their only option was to remove it entirely.

The good news was he could now likely return in just a few weeks. He made that return to the field exactly one month from the day he went down.

“That was just, that just a surreal moment. My heart was beating out of my chest and you know when I made contact with that first hit. It was just such a relief.”

That season he thought he didn’t want. The season he almost had taken from him. It ended up with a National Championship.

“Obviously God works in mysterious ways because I’m not a National Champion and I can always say that.”

And now a full year later, Faile is back at the plate with another chance at being drafted.

“It’s a different mindset that I’m going into it with this year. If I do get drafted, that’s always been my dream. So I would love to take that next step and go and try and play professional baseball. If not I do, there are some things I haven’t done that are still on the table at NGU.”

Faile will be at home with his parents throughout the draft. He said if he doesn’t receive a call, he’ll return to NGU for his final season. He says he’ll graduate and look to put his name in the Crusaders record books for career hits and doubles.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.