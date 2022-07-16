Advertisement

Police warning of scam using officer’s name to trick residents

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting residents in the area.

Officers said the scammer is using the name of an officer from the department to trick people into believing them.

According to officers, the scammer tells people they either have a failure to appear warrant or a contempt of court warrant. They then inform the victim that they will be arrested if they can’t make a payment over the phone.

The Greer Police Department stated they will never try to take payments over the phone. They also reminded people that they should never give personal information over the phone. They added that you should try to contact to agency they claim to be with to verify whether the call is legit or not.

Anyone impacted by this scam is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

