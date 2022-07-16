Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in Asheville Friday night

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday after one person was killed and another was suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to South French Broad Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of gunshot victims.

Once on scene, police found a man and woman at two separate locations in close proximity to each other. They were taken to Mission Hospital, but the woman died at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say there are no arrests at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.