Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic raises thousands for breast cancer awareness

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At the 2022 Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic, $350,000 was raised for cancer prevention and research. $150,000 of that came from a single donation from Jersey Mikes Subs.

The annual event was held at Littlejohn Coliseum. Around 2,000 women were at the event. It was a fun filled atmosphere where attendees got an inside look into Clemson athletics. The event had 25-30 venders for shopping. Women could also schedule an annual mammogram at the event.

A lot of smiling faces this morning 💕 pic.twitter.com/wVmKwkPcuZ — Dabo's ALL IN TEAM® Foundation (@DabosALLINTeam) July 16, 2022

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney hosted the event as part of his foundation Dabo’s All In Team Foundation. Since 2009, the foundation’s says it has raised and donated over $1.75 million in breast cancer prevention, technology, research and early detection. Coming into today, Swinney’s family and foundation have given back about $7.8 million to communities and programs in the state.

What a day. Whole lotta love and laughter at today’s Ladies Clinic 💕 pic.twitter.com/M0cov0PZv9 — Dabo's ALL IN TEAM® Foundation (@DabosALLINTeam) July 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.