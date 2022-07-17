Former NC officer charged with misdemeanor assault

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After an investigation due to allegations of excessive force during an arrest, a former officer has been charged with misdemeanor assault, police say.

The Sylva Police Department say on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, they became aware of an allegation involving former Officer Patrick Trantham.

According to the department, Chief Chris Hatton ordered an internal and criminal investigation into these allegations.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is conducting the criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, the internal investigation was conducted Sylva police to determine if any department policies were violated during this situation. Chief Hatton suspended Officer Trantham during a pre-disciplinary meeting and a final disciplinary meeting was scheduled with Trantham for the next day.

However, Trantham resigned on February 17, before the scheduled meeting which would have resulted in his termination, police say.

They said he did not work any shifts after Sylva Police leadership were notified of the situation.

The police department released the following statement regarding these allegations:

“The leadership of the Sylva Police Department took this matter serious from the minute it came to light. We believe being held accountable should be a critical core value for all law enforcement agencies, including our own. The Sylva Police Department requested the external investigation by the NCSBI, and we fully cooperated with every step of this investigation. We acted with urgency to assure this incident was handled properly, without delay, and by the appropriate agency. Our community can trust their police department to do what is right when accusations such as this are made. My staff and I appreciate the hard work of both the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and the NCSBI in this matter.”

Police say Trantham began working with the Town of Sylva on October 29, 2019, and had not been the subject of any previous complaints or investigations.

