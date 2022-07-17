Hartwell golf club announces ‘untimely’ deaths of owners

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Cateechee announced the untimely deaths of the husband and wife who owned the golf club.

Charly and Kelli Schell owned and managed Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, which includes an eight-hole Audubon International golf course, a restaurant and bar, lodging, and wedding and event venues.

Cateechee posted the following message on Facebook:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Charly and Kelli Schell.

The love Charly and Kelli shared for Hartwell and its community inspired the purchase of Cateechee in 2017. Cateechee has provided special memories for many of us, and we will continue the legacy that Charly and Kelli paved; and the business model that embraces the community.

We ask that you please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers, as additional information will be uploaded onto Cateechee’s Facebook page when it becomes available.”

