Hundreds of drivers arrive in Greenville for Mini Takes the States

Drivers arrive at the BMW Performance Center in Greenville for the last rally in the Mini Takes...
Drivers arrive at the BMW Performance Center in Greenville for the last rally in the Mini Takes the States event.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Mini drivers descended on Greenville Sunday morning for the final rally in a journey that, for some, started more than a week ago.

Mini Takes the States returned this year, starting in Burlington, Vermont on July 9.

The pack of Mini drivers stopped in 9 different cities as they traveled down the East Coast, ending in Greenville at the BMW Performance Center.

Mini Takes the States is held every two years, but the last event was postponed due to COVID-19.

