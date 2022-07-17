Investigation underway after body found on Ezell Road
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Ezell Road in Chesnee.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on Sunday afternoon to a report of a man down along railroad tracks under Ezell Road.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office also responded.
