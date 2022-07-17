Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is coming together to remember a boy who drowned in the Saluda River earlier this month.
Balloons and a cross decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in memory of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain.
Chastain was playing near the river when he fell in on Wednesday, July 6. More than 80 people including, K-9 officers, Anderson Technical Rescue and Greenville County deputies searched the river for days looking for Chastain.
On Friday, July 8, the coroner announced that the body of a child was found in the river.
It was later confirmed to be Chastain.
