Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is coming together to remember a boy who drowned in the Saluda River earlier this month.

Balloons and a cross decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in memory of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain.

Chastain was playing near the river when he fell in on Wednesday, July 6. More than 80 people including, K-9 officers, Anderson Technical Rescue and Greenville County deputies searched the river for days looking for Chastain.

On Friday, July 8, the coroner announced that the body of a child was found in the river.

It was later confirmed to be Chastain.

