Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is coming together to remember a boy who drowned in the Saluda River earlier this month.

Balloons and a cross decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in memory of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain.

Chastain was playing near the river when he fell in on Wednesday, July 6. More than 80 people including, K-9 officers, Anderson Technical Rescue and Greenville County deputies searched the river for days looking for Chastain.

On Friday, July 8, the coroner announced that the body of a child was found in the river.

It was later confirmed to be Chastain.

Balloons decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in Ayden Chastain's memory.
Memorial for Ayden Chastain
