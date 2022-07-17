Advertisement

SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into trees in Laurens County

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Saturday, July 16 at 7:35 p.m. on Highway 25 near SC 252.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 25 near SC 252 then traveled off the right-side of the road up an embankment and into the trees.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Balloons decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in Ayden Chastain's memory.
Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain
Balloons decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in Ayden Chastain's memory.
Memorial for Ayden Chastain
Deadly crash in Laurens County on Highway 25
Deadly crash in Laurens County on I-26
Greer Police warn of phone scams
Greer Police warn of phone scams