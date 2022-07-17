SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into trees in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Saturday, July 16 at 7:35 p.m. on Highway 25 near SC 252.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 25 near SC 252 then traveled off the right-side of the road up an embankment and into the trees.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.