Both directions of I-40 shut down after tractor-trailer overturns

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-40 is closed in both directions near Exit 33 (Newfound Road) following a crash near Canton, NC.

Troopers from North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor-trailer overturned in that area at around 3:38 p.m. this afternoon.

Officials said the road is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m.

According to officials, drivers traveling west should take Exit 37 to Wiggins Road, turn left onto Wiggins Road, then turn right onto US 19/23 West. They should then follow US 19/23 West for 4.5 miles before turning right onto Bridge Street. Next, drivers should continue on Bridge Street, turn left onto Champion Drive and drive for 2 miles to get back onto I-40.

Drivers traveling east should follow the directions of the emergency crews at the scene.

