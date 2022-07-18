Advertisement

Both directions of I-40 shut down after tractor-trailer overturns

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-40 is closed in both directions near Exit 33 (Newfound Road) following a crash near Canton, NC.

Troopers from North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor-trailer overturned in that area at around 3:38 p.m. this afternoon.

Officials said the road is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m.

According to officials, drivers traveling west should take Exit 37 to Wiggins Road, turn left onto Wiggins Road, then turn right onto US 19/23 West. They should then follow US 19/23 West for 4.5 miles before turning right onto Bridge Street. Next, drivers should continue on Bridge Street, turn left onto Champion Drive and drive for 2 miles to get back onto I-40.

Drivers traveling east should follow the directions of the emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Monday afternoon
The siamang apes at The Greenville Zoo enjoy fruit popsicles.
How the Greenville Zoo keeps animals cool during Summer
Siamang ape enjoys fruit popsicle at The Greenville Zoo.
FOX Carolina Five O'Clock News - clipped version
FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe