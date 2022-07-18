Clemson University partners with U.S. Space Force

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Space Force announced Clemson University as an official member of the organization’s University Partnership Program.

We’re told Clemson is the 14th university to join the partnership program with the goal of identifying, developing, and aiding in the retention of a diverse, STEM-capable workforce to further the mission to protect U.S. and allied interests in space.

Organizers say universities are selected based on the following four criteria:

The quality of STEM degree offerings and space-related research laboratories and initiatives

A robust ROTC program

A diverse student population

Degrees and programming designed to support military, veterans, and their families in pursuing higher education

The U.S. Space Force is the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

