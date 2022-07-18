Advertisement

Clemson’s Max Wagner selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina...
Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson baseball star heard his name called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Tigers infielder Max Wagner was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles selected Wagner with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. The selection comes with a projected signing bonus of about $1.85 million.

Wagner became one of college baseball’s biggest stars last season. He logged 27 home runs, a tie for the most ever by a Clemson baseball player in a single season. Wagner also batted .370 and chipped in 76 RBIs.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-native was named the ACC Baseball Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney takes a selfie with attendees at the annual Dabo...
Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic raises thousands for breast cancer awareness
Student petitions to bring back Furman baseball
Student petitions to bring back baseball to Furman University
Faile Hopeful ahead of MLB draft
MLB draft hopeful prepares for moment that could change his life forever
Faile Hopeful ahead of MLB draft
Boiling Springs alum hopeful ahead of MLB draft