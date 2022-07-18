Clemson’s Max Wagner selected in 2022 MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson baseball star heard his name called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Tigers infielder Max Wagner was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles selected Wagner with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. The selection comes with a projected signing bonus of about $1.85 million.

Wagner became one of college baseball’s biggest stars last season. He logged 27 home runs, a tie for the most ever by a Clemson baseball player in a single season. Wagner also batted .370 and chipped in 76 RBIs.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-native was named the ACC Baseball Player of the Year.

