Curbside recycling ending in two Upstate cities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Curbside recycling will soon be a thing of the past for two Upstate cities due to rising costs.

The city of Greer and Clemson will no longer be doing curbside recycling starting Aug. 1, 2022.

City officials say rising costs are what lead them to discontinue the service.

FOX Carolina took a look at the numbers in Greer and it shows the city pays $75 a ton. By the end of the year, the city is estimated to pay nearly $113,000 for curbside recycling.

We’re told with six different drop-off locations in or around the city, it’s financially irresponsible to continue the service. City officials mentioned this will cut the tax people are paying for the service.

There are currently 19 counties across the state who have ended the program including Greenville County. Clemson and Greer are the latest two cities to join.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court, charged with assault

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.