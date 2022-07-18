Death investigation underway in Anderson County
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Monday afternoon.
The investigation is underway on Williams Road near Interstate 85.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives and forensics personnel are assisting in the investigation.
