Death investigation underway in Anderson County

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Monday afternoon.

The investigation is underway on Williams Road near Interstate 85.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives and forensics personnel are assisting in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

