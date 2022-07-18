Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runway 16-year-old boy.

William Charles Chapman Jr. was last seen Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Matilda Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Chapman is described as five foot ten and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

MORE NEWS: SC gas prices continue to fall, state average below $4

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.