Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

William Charles Chapman Jr.
William Charles Chapman Jr.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runway 16-year-old boy.

William Charles Chapman Jr. was last seen Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Matilda Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Chapman is described as five foot ten and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

