Deputies search for wanted suspect after chase in Pickens County

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect after a chase on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is wanted on a number of warrants.

They said he fled from law enforcement in a truck and crashed through a fence at the Sun Inn near Highway 123.

Deputies said they called off the pursuit near White Horse Road due to heavy traffic.

The suspect has not yet been caught. Deputies said there is not a danger to the community.

