Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. man last seen in June

Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Martin Lewis, an Anderson County man who went missing in June.

Deputies said Lewis was last seen near Beta Street in Anderson on June 29. They added that what he was wearing then is unknown.

According to deputies, Lewis drives a white 2010 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis or his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09689.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
Deputies search for wanted suspect after chase in Pickens County
Sports
Federal court says government can’t force SC to allow trans athletes on girls teams
Motorcycle crash
Woman charged after deadly crash in Greenville Co.