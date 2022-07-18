Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. man last seen in June

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Martin Lewis, an Anderson County man who went missing in June.

Deputies said Lewis was last seen near Beta Street in Anderson on June 29. They added that what he was wearing then is unknown.

According to deputies, Lewis drives a white 2010 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis or his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09689.

