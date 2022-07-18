Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

Marty Willard, 64
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, 64-year-old Marty Willard suffers from memory loss and was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Heart of Worship Church on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Deputies say Willard is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a bald head.

Willard was last seen wearing a dark button down shirt with blue jeans and a black hat, police say.

They also say he might be driving a blue Mazda 6 displaying a temporary tag of 10830KF.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 864-271-5210.

