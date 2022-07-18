Duke Energy funding $100K to senior mobile feeding programs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says it is funding $100,000 in grants to 23 mobile feeding programs that serve more than 10,000 seniors every day across the state.

The company said these grants come at a time of great need with many feeding programs felling the financial double impact of recovering from the pandemic and economic uncertainties. Rising costs are challenging the daily food operations of these community organizations, and these impacts at the gas pump have led to a large number of volunteer drivers stepping down or modifying their delivery routes.

We’re told the grant will allow organizations to either purchase gas cards to supplement volunteers’ costs to deliver meals or offset the cost of paid drivers, allowing these groups to continue to feed seniors much-needed nutritious meals.

Duke Energy said of the 23 organizations statewide, those in the Upstate receiving funding include Meals on Wheels of Greenville, Senior Solutions, Meals on Wheels of Anderson, Greer Community Ministries, Piedmont Agency on Aging, Newberry County Council on Aging, Pickens County Meals on Wheels and Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

