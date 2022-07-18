Advertisement

Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Monday afternoon

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the earthquake happened 4.7 miles Southeast of Elgin at around 1:47 p.m.

According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.2 and a depth of 3.1 miles.

Earlier on Monday, geologists took a closer look at some of the factors that could be causing the recent earthquakes in this area.

PREVIOUSLY: SC geologists dive deeper on recent earthquakes, SCDNR says

