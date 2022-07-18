How the Greenville Zoo keeps animals cool during Summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures are in the 90s this week.

Many of us are jumping into the pool, grabbing ice cream, or just staying inside in the air conditioning to stay cool.

Have you ever wondered how The Greenville Zoo keeps their animals cool? Curator James Travis explains.

“We’ll open up their dens. And we’ll let them go back into their dens; which might be a little shadier and cooler. And we’ll offer them misters over their exhibits that blow some nice, cool moist air on them,” said Travis, “Sometimes, we’ll set up fans to help move the air a little bit better--just so everything feels a little bit cooler for them.”

Another example, Travis says they feed frozen treats to their siamangs. Those are apes whose diet consist of fruit, among other things.

The siamang apes at The Greenville Zoo enjoy fruit popsicles. (FOX Carolina)

“A number of our animals are from tropical places. So, they’re accustomed to temps up in the 90s, but, even so, they don’t have as many choices here, in captivity. So, we like to just try to give them more choices,” Travis said.

Kylie Hoover and her family traveled from Georgia to see it.

“I saw them. They would eat it. And then, they would take it out of their mouth again, and then put it back in,” Hoover said.

Hoover saw a mother, father, brother, and baby siamang. The baby couldn’t even resist the treats.

“The baby was trying to reach over and grab one of them,” Hoover said, “And it couldn’t quite make it.”

And, as Travis explains, the popsicles don’t always contain fruit.

“Our leopards or our lions, we can use leftover blood from when we cut up our meat products for them. And we can mix that with some water. And we can pour that into a big container and make a blood popsicle,” Travis said.

It might sound gross to us, but delicious for the big cats.

The leopards can also take a break inside of their temperature-controlled enclosures, but, often, Travis says the cats like to nap.

Plus, the animals don’t always use their options correctly or at all.

“It’s funny,” said Travis, “Sometimes you think they’ll run right over and grab it and start eating it, but sometimes, they’ll just walk over, and they’ll just lay on it, because it feels nice and cold.”

Who could blame them?

Travis adds that staff are constantly checking to ensure the water bowls are full and cool, as they tend to evaporate on hot days. Some of the animals also utilize their pools to cool off.

