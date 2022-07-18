Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife arrested in Anderson County

Jose Hernandez Mejia
Jose Hernandez Mejia(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for murder in connection with his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia was arrested in the Upstate.

Police in Fairfax County charged Jose Hernandez Mejia with second-degree murder after his wife’s body was found in a home on Rolling Road in Springfield, Virginia on Sunday.

Officers said Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before fleeing the state.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by Fairfax County officials that Mejia may be in the Upstate.

Deputies along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division found Mejia traveling on I-85 in Anderson County.

He was arrested and will be extradited by to Virginia.

