Police searching for two Greenville men missing since May

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for two men who have been missing since May.

Police said 57-year-old Cedric Chavers is known to frequent the Poe Mill and Shaw Street areas. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 220 pounds.

George Voss is 52 years old and described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Neither men have last-known addresses.

Their cases are not connected, despite police saying they went missing around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.