Police searching for two Greenville men missing since May
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for two men who have been missing since May.
Police said 57-year-old Cedric Chavers is known to frequent the Poe Mill and Shaw Street areas. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 220 pounds.
George Voss is 52 years old and described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.
Neither men have last-known addresses.
Their cases are not connected, despite police saying they went missing around the same time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.
